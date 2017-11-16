Check Out Sony's New Translucent DualShock 4 PS4 Controllers

Sony is bringing back translucent DualShock controllers for the PS4. The company is releasing three new DS4 colors, which include Red Crystal (exclusive to Best Buy), Blue Crystal (exclusive to Walmart), and Crystal (exclusive to GameStop/EB Games). Sony sent us the last two. We'll walk you through what they look like in the following gallery.

You can purchase any of the three SKUs now. Currently, the Crystal controller retails for $65 on GameStop. The Red Crystal controller retails for $65 through Best Buy. Finally, the Blue Crystal controller retails for $60 on Walmart.