Check Out Overwatch's Impressive First Doomfist Cosplay

Perhaps the most anticipated Overwatch character to date, Doomfist, was recently revealed and made his debut on the Public Test Realm. He's on his way to the live game this week, but before that even happens, someone has already cosplayed as the character.

At San Diego Comic-Con, we got to check out the impressive cosplay you see in the gallery above--the first for Doomfist. It represents a partnership between developer Blizzard and Henchmen Studios, which worked on the outfit for around six months.

Blizzard's Overwatch panel at Comic-Con brought with it some new details about Doomfist, including the fact that he at one point was able to pick up and throw other characters. We subsequently got to speak with the studio about the character and why Terry Crews didn't end up voicing him, as many hoped. You can also check out a Doomfist comic, some concept art, and his skins.