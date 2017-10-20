Check Out Cool New Batman And Harley Quinn Black-And-White Statues

The Batman: Black & White series takes your favorite versions of Batman from DC Comics and turns them into statues worthy to display in your house. Each one is designed after an artist's take on the Caped Crusader. In the past, we've seen Batman statues based on the artwork of Mike Mignola (Batman), Dawyn Cooke (DC New Frontier), Frank Miller (The Dark Knight Returns), and many others.

DC Collectibles have released two new statues for its Batman Black & White series, both based on the artwork of Harley Quinn artist Amanda Conner and sculpted by Jonathan Matthews. Both the Batman and Harley Quinn statues are newly available on the DC Collectibles website, cost $80 each, and are 1:10 scale, coming in at around 7 inches each. Let's take a closer look at these statues to check out the detail.