Call Of Duty: WW2 Multiplayer Tips - War Mode Guide

Call of Duty: WWII expands on the series' many multiplayer offerings with a brand new, highly involved game mode: "War." An objective-based team battle, War combines all the best parts of Call of Duty's other objective-based game modes to make lengthy battles in which one team attacks and tries to complete a series of tasks, and another team defends, doing everything they can to stop them.

War changes the Call of Duty multiplayer formula in some key ways, requiring players to know the maps to access every advantage for defending and attacking. Not everything about War is obvious--so here are 10 tips to help you achieve victory over your enemies on all of Call of Duty: WWII’s War maps. If you're looking for more general multiplayer tips, you can check out our Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer beginner's guide.

