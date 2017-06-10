Biggest PC Games Of E3 2017

This year's E3 is going to be packed with exciting new PC games. While we're still uncertain what companies will showcase at E3 2017, we've compiled the biggest PC games that we anticipate to be at the show. Click ahead for a look at what to expect.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. You can find a full schedule in our feature on the publisher press conferences times.