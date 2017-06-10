Biggest PC Games Of E3 2017

  2. Agents of Mayhem
  3. New Assassin's Creed
  4. New BioWare IP
  5. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  6. Call of Duty: WWII
  7. Crackdown 3
  8. The Crew 2
  9. Cuphead
  10. Destiny 2
  11. Fable Fortune
  12. Far Cry 5
  13. FIFA 18
  14. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite
  15. Metal Gear Survive
  16. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  17. NBA 2K18
  18. Need for Speed: Payback
  19. Psychonauts 2
  20. Quake Champions
  21. Sea of Thieves
  22. Sonic Forces
  23. Sonic Mania
  24. South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  25. Star Wars: Battlefront II
  26. State of Decay 2
  27. Total War: Warhammer II
This year's E3 is going to be packed with exciting new PC games. While we're still uncertain what companies will showcase at E3 2017, we've compiled the biggest PC games that we anticipate to be at the show. Click ahead for a look at what to expect.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. You can find a full schedule in our feature on the publisher press conferences times.

