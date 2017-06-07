Biggest Nintendo Games Of E3 2017

Created by on

Nintendo's Biggest E3 Offerings
Image 1 of 19
  1. Nintendo's Biggest E3 Offerings
  2. Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack
  3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  4. FIFA 18
  5. Fire Emblem Warriors
  6. Hey Pikmin
  7. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  8. NBA 2K18
  9. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
  10. Pokken Tournament DX
  11. Project: Octopath Traveler
  12. Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
  13. Shin Megami Tensei: Brand New Title
  14. Sonic Forces
  15. Sonic Mania
  16. Splatoon 2
  17. Steep
  18. Super Mario Odyssey
  19. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  20. More Image Galleries You May Like

Nintendo's Biggest E3 Offerings

This year's E3 is going to be packed with amazing new Nintendo Switch and 3DS games. While we're still uncertain what Nintendo will show off at E3 2017, we've compiled the biggest games that we anticipate to be at the show. Click ahead for a look at what to expect.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. You can find a full schedule in our feature on the publisher press conferences times.

Image 1 of 19
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments