Biggest Nintendo Games Of E3 2017

This year's E3 is going to be packed with amazing new Nintendo Switch and 3DS games. While we're still uncertain what Nintendo will show off at E3 2017, we've compiled the biggest games that we anticipate to be at the show. Click ahead for a look at what to expect.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. You can find a full schedule in our feature on the publisher press conferences times.