Biggest Games Of E3 2017

The Show's Biggest Games
  2. New Assassin's Creed
  3. New BioWare IP
  4. Call of Duty: WWII
  5. Crackdown 3
  6. Days Gone
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Detroit: Become Human
  9. Far Cry 5
  10. Final Fantasy VII Remake
  11. God of War
  12. Gran Turismo Sport
  13. Kingdom Hearts III
  14. The Last of Us Part II
  15. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite
  16. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  17. NBA 2K18
  18. Need for Speed: Payback
  19. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  20. Quake Champions
  21. Sea of Thieves
  22. South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  23. Splatoon 2
  24. Star Wars: Battlefront II
  25. State of Decay 2
  26. Super Mario Odyssey
  27. Total War: Warhammer II
  28. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  29. Yakuza 6:The Song Of Life
  30. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
This year's E3 is going to be packed with a variety of amazing new games. While it's still unclear what games are appearing at E3 2017, we've compiled the biggest ones that we anticipate to be at the show. Click ahead for a look at what to expect.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. You can find a full schedule in our feature on the publisher press conferences times.

