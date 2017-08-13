Best Xbox One Games You Might've Missed In 2017

2017 is far from over, and the big fall release period is still to come, and yet there have been an astounding number of games already released this year. You likely heard that Resident Evil 7 or Mass Effect: Andromeda came out, but numerous other games have launched in 2017 that you may have missed. Despite that, they are well worth checking out, and you might even be able to do so with the benefit of patches or lower price tags.

But where to begin? We've rounded up 13 such games for Xbox One spanning a variety of genres for you to check out in the gallery above. We'll also have recommendations for other platforms in the coming days.