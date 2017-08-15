Best PS4 Games You Might've Missed In 2017
Created by GameSpot Staff on
PlayStation 4 owners have been in the enviable position of have too many great games to play this year. Between Nioh, Persona 5, Nier Automata, and Horizon: Zero Dawn--to name a few--there's always something vying for your attention. Thus it's easy to see why some games simply fall through the cracks, though not for lack of appeal.
In the gallery above, we've compiled a list of our favorite PS4 games that we think you should play if you haven't already.
Be sure to keep an eye out in the coming days for similar features for other platforms.
- Best Xbox One Games You Might've Missed In 2017
- Best Switch Games You Might've Missed In 2017
- Best PC Games You Might've Missed In 2017 [coming Wednesday]
- Best Games You Might've Missed In 2017 [coming Thursday]
Load Comments (2)