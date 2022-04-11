Best PS1 Games Of All Time: 20 PlayStation Classics

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

PlayStation has become a juggernaut in the gaming industry over the past 25-plus years, but it's doubtful many would've expected how successful Sony's gaming division would be way back during its humble beginnings. The original PlayStation was released in 1994 in an era where Nintendo and Sega were the undisputed kings of the industry. But the PlayStation upped the ante with cutting edge technology that made use of CD-ROMs and 3D graphics. Over the next six years the console--known now as the PS1--made its mark on the industry and changed gaming forever. Picking the best PS1 games isn't an easy task considering the massive size of the library.

Many of the most heralded entries in iconic series can be found on the PS1, including Final Fantasy 7, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil 2, and more. Simply put, the original PlayStation had a treasure trove of memorable games, but we've whittled down its impressive library to the 20 best PS1 games (listed in alphabetical order).