NVMe solid-state drives are the new wave of super-fast storage, but tend to be really expensive. Thankfully, you can snag the 250GB version of the Samsung 960 EVO for a few bucks off, just make sure you have an open m.2 slot. With read speeds up to 3,200 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,500 MB/s, this NVMe drive leaves standard SSDs in the dust.

