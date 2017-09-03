Best PC Hardware Deals Of The Week

  1. Gigabyte GTX 1080 8GB Graphics Card - $520
  2. Intel Core i7-7700 CPU - $260
  3. SanDisk X300 512GB m.2 SATA III SSD - $140
  4. Western Digital 8TB External HDD, USB 3.0 - $170
  5. Kingston A400 120GB SATA III SSD - $56
  6. Dell 27-inch S2716DG 1440p 144Hz G-Sync Monitor - $384.74
  7. Klipsch Quintet V 5.0 Surround Sound Speakers - $230
  8. Steam Link and Steam Controller Bundle - $45
  9. Corsair Strafe Mechanical Keyboard - $85
  10. Logitech G602 Wireless Mouse - $28
While this may not be a sale outright, Gigabyte's GTX 1080 graphics card is priced under retail (typically $550). It also comes with a free code for Destiny 2 on PC, so if you had your eyes set on the game already, it's like you're saving another $60. GTX 1080 cards are powerful enough to run 4K on modern games with generally high settings; that also means it's smooth sailing for anything in 1440p and 1080p.

