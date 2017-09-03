Best PC Hardware Deals Of The Week

While this may not be a sale outright, Gigabyte's GTX 1080 graphics card is priced under retail (typically $550). It also comes with a free code for Destiny 2 on PC, so if you had your eyes set on the game already, it's like you're saving another $60. GTX 1080 cards are powerful enough to run 4K on modern games with generally high settings; that also means it's smooth sailing for anything in 1440p and 1080p.

