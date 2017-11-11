Best Nintendo Switch Games Under $20

Nintendo Switch is not even a year old, and yet already the system has no shortage of quality games to play. Even before a flurry of big-name third-party ports release for the system--Skyrim, LA Noire, and Doom all release on Switch in November--there were already a ton of worthwhile options on Switch. There are Nintendo's flagship titles, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2, and a variety of other Switch games you may have missed. Beyond that, though, there's a burgeoning selection of games that cost no more than $20.

These budget-priced games are not a concept exclusive to Switch, nor is this system the only place to find many of them. But given the system's age, it's incredible how the platform is bursting at the seams with games to play. Particularly, if you're just getting a system now, it can be hard to find things to play, in part because the Eshop needs some work.

In the gallery above, we're highlighting Switch games that are available for no more than $20 on the Eshop. This is far from a comprehensive list, but if you're looking for a cheap Switch game to pick up, you can't go wrong with any of these options. Many are not Switch exclusives, but it's often the best platform to play them on, thanks to newly added features (like multiplayer in World of Goo and Little Inferno) or the sheer convenience of having a version you can play both on a TV and on the go. These games are presented in no particular order; they're simply titles that are worth a look.