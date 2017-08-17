Best Games You Might've Missed in 2017

Created by on

Image 1 of 21
  2. Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (PC)
  3. Enter the Gungeon (Xbox One)
  4. Fast RMX (Switch)
  5. Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels DLC (Xbox One/PC)
  6. Little Nightmares (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  7. Nex Machina (PS4, PC)
  8. Night in the Woods (PS4, PC)
  9. Severed (Switch)
  10. The Sexy Brutale (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  11. Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
  12. Snake Pass (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
  13. Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together (Switch)
  14. Strafe (PC, PS4)
  15. Super Rude Bear Resurrection (PS4, PC)
  16. Thimbleweed Park (Xbox One, PC)
  17. Thumper (PS4, Switch)
  18. What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  19. Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
  20. Yakuza 0 (PS4)
  21. Yooka-Laylee (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  22. More Image Galleries You May Like

The year is far from over, and while the big fall release period is about to begin, there are plenty of amazing lesser-known games already out that you should definitely check out. In this gallery, we've compiled a list of our favorite PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch games that we think you should play if you haven't already. Click ahead to see what we chose.

What are some of your favorite games this year that you think others might've missed? Let us know in the comments below. And if you're looking for game recommendations for specific platforms, click on the in-depth features below:

Image 1 of 21
    •   View Comments (1)
    Load Comments