Best Cosplay From Wizard World Chicago

Wizard World Chicago celebrated its 20th year at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, covering the world of comic books and pop culture. While the show is the place to be to buy comics and apparel, and maybe meet a celebrity or two, the cosplayers came out in droves, dressed as their favorite characters from comics, movies, video games, and anime. Here are some of the best cosplayers we saw over the weekend.