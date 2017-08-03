Best Cheap Gaming PC Build

Created by

Best Cheap Gaming PC Build
  1. Best Cheap Gaming PC Build
Last updated August 3, 2017

Shopping for PC components can be intimidating if you're not up to date on hardware news. Fortunately, we've done the research for you and have put together three tiered builds (cheap, mid-range, and high-end) geared to deliver great gaming experiences.

You can certainly build a PC for less than the budget-oriented rig we're recommending here, but it's often a good idea to spend a little more to mitigate serious bottlenecks and avoid harsh compromises. With that in mind, we spec'd out components that will deliver an excellent 1080p gaming experience for less $650.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200$109.00
GPU: EVGA GTX 1060 Gaming$220.00
Motherboard: ASRock AB350M-HDV$70.00
RAM: Patriot Viper Elite 8GB (2x4GB) 2800MHz$70.00
Storage (SSD): Kingston A400 120GB$55.00
Storage (HDD): IBM/Seagate Constellation ES 1TB Hard Drive$40.00
PSU: EVGA 500 B1 80+ Bronze 500W PSU$36.00
Case: Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 3.1$40.00
Total$639.93

Listed prices reflect time of publish.

Click through the gallery to read why we chose our respective components.

