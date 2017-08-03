Best Cheap Gaming PC Build (Updated August 2017)

Last updated August 3, 2017

Shopping for PC components can be intimidating if you're not up to date on hardware news. Fortunately, we've done the research for you and have put together three tiered builds (cheap, mid-range, and high-end) geared to deliver great gaming experiences.

You can certainly build a PC for less than the budget-oriented rig we're recommending here, but it's often a good idea to spend a little more to mitigate serious bottlenecks and avoid harsh compromises. With that in mind, we spec'd out components that will deliver an excellent 1080p gaming experience for less $650.

Listed prices reflect time of publish.

