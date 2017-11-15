Best 4K HDR Blu-ray Movies For The Xbox One X

  2. Alien: Covenant
  3. Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  4. Deadpool
  5. Deepwater Horizon
  6. Ghost In The Shell
  7. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
  8. Hacksaw Ridge
  9. Jason Bourne
  10. John Wick: Chapter 2
  11. Life of Pi
  12. Logan
  13. Lucy
  14. Mad Max: Fury Road
  15. Oblivion
  16. Pacific Rim
  17. Planet Earth II
  18. Sicario
  19. Star Trek
  20. Star Trek Into Darkness
  21. The Fate of the Furious
  22. The LEGO Movie
  23. The Martian
  24. The Revenant
  25. Wonder Woman
  26. X-Men: Apocalypse
Considering both the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S have 4K HDR Blu-ray players, we wanted to highlight the best 4K HDR Blu-ray movies. There’s not a ton of Ultra HD (UHD) HDR movies at the moment, but we’ve rounded up the most compelling films that have received high-quality 4K/HDR treatment.

The 28 movies in the following gallery are listed alphabetically. Make sure to check out our 4K/HDR guide for an explanation of the tech.

