Back To School Tech Gifts

Backpack: Everki Beacon
  1. Backpack: Everki Beacon
  2. Printer: Brother HL-L2340DW
  3. Speakers: Razer Leviathan
  4. Webcam: Logitech C920
  5. Mic: Audio Technica ATR2500
  6. Entertainment: Netflix Subscription
  7. Delivery Service: Amazon Prime
  8. Set Top Box: Nvidia Shield
  9. Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Logitech UE Boom 2
  10. Router: Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Dual Band WiFi Router (R6700)
  11. Pre-built Gaming PC: Cyberpower PC Syber Vapor Elite
  12. Keyboard: Corsair K68 Water Resistant Mechanical Keyboard
  13. Mouse: Razer Naga Hex V2
  14. Mobile Gaming: Nintendo New 2DS XL
  15. Power Bank: Anker PowerCore 10000
  16. Earbuds: Plantronics Backbeat Fit
  17. USB drive: LaCie XtremKey USB 3.0 (32GB)
  18. External Hard Drive: WD 1TB My Passport
  19. Windows Laptop: Dell XPS 13
  20. Apple Laptop: Macbook Air
  21. Gaming Laptop: Gigabyte Aero 15
  22. Chromebook: Asus Chromebook C202SA-YS02
  23. Tablet: Asus ZenPad 10.1
Backpack: Everki Beacon

There are a ton of cheap backpacks out there, but the Everki Beacon is a quality pack that is built to last. For its shell, the Beacon uses a lot of mesh padding, and there's rubber padding at the bottom that offers a little protection in case you drop it. The Beacon comes with a water-resistant tarp that allows you to protect it from the rain. The pack also has a separate laptop compartment that can fit the largest 17-inch gaming notebooks. In general, the backpack has a bunch of compartments that can hold all your school supplies. To top it off, the Beacon looks good, comes with a chest strap, and is comfortable to wear with its soft shoulder straps.

Price: $112.73

