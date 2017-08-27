Assassin's Creed -- Story So Far

Road to Origins
The Assassin's Creed series has an extensive storyline packed with dense lore and mythology. While the upcoming Assassin's Creed Origins is a prequel to the franchise, it's useful to understand key concepts and events from past games. To help get you up to speed on all the important happenings in the Assassin's Creed universe, here's everything you need to know before jumping into the latest game. Be wary, there are major spoilers ahead.

Assassin's Creed: Origins launches on October 27 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Ubisoft released a couple of new Assassin's Creed Origins trailer during Gamescom. One showcases the game's narrative drama, while the other introduces the leaders and pivotal characters in the game. In addition, check out our feature detailing why Assassin's Creed Origins is actually the direct successor to Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

