Assassin's Creed Origins Beginner's Guide: Tips And Tricks

Assassin's Creed Origins is an immense game packed with an abundance of quests to complete and new systems to experiment with. From the get-go, the game quickly pushes you forward, lightly familiarizing you with its mechanics and expansive skill trees, while putting you on a path towards the numerous regions of its vast world. With so much to do all at once, you're likely to get overwhelmed--or even worse--you're likely to neglect essential information that could be of great help to you.

That's why we've put together a beginner's guide focused on helping you through the game's early hours. Put these handy tips into practice and you'll be a master Assassin in no time.

AC Origins is the latest entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed franchise. Unlike past games, which continually pushed the ancestor timeline forward, this entry is a prequel. Set in Egypt, you play as Bayek, a warrior whose struggle against the corrupt forces of the time leads him towards becoming the first Assassin.

