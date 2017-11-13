All The Times Carol Was Seriously Badass On This Week's Walking Dead

The first three episodes of The Walking Dead Season 8 were sprawling and confusing, with too many characters and lots of tedious gunfights. Many of the show’s most interesting characters have been sidelined, with far too little screentime given over to them. Thankfully, Episode 4 got a bit of focus back. The main story followed poor Ezekiel, whose over-confidence led to most of his men being killed by Savior snipers, but we also, at last, got some prime Carol action. No one on the show is more fearless or badass than Carol when she goes into battle, so let's look at her best moments from the latest episode.