All The Super Mario Odyssey Costumes So Far: Shirtless Mario, Dr. Mario, And More

Super Mario Odyssey's presentation is undeniably charming. The upcoming adventure is brimming with vibrant visuals that'll likely cement a smile on your face.

Aside from its colorful environments, one of the game's most delightful aspects are the optional outfits Mario can wear. From outfits that are themed around the worlds you visit to ones that are direct homages to Mario's history, there's an abundance of fun costumes to throw on.

To give you a glimpse of all the outfits that have been revealed so far, we've gathered them all here. Click ahead to take a look, and be sure to check back often as we update this feature with even more outfits.

Super Mario Odyssey launches on October 27. For more about how it's shaping up, check out most recent impressions of the game. A new trailer recently broadcast during a Nintendo Direct showcased Mario shirtless (which you'll see in the slides ahead)--and people had a lot to say about that.

In other news, Nintendo announced a Super Mario Odyssey Switch bundle that comes with a system, a copy of the game, red Joy-Cons, and a Switch carrying case with special markings on it.