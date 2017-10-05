All The Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta Vehicles: Millennium Falcon, X-Wings, And More

The upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II features two new modes called Starfighter Assault and Galactic Assault centering on iconic space dogfights in the Star Wars universe's history. As you'd expect, these modes are packed with iconic ships that hardcore fans will recognize. From the various X-Wing models to the Millennium Falcon, there's a lot to see.

To help you keep track of all the ships that have been revealed so far for Starfighter Assault and Galactic Conquest, we've gathered them here for your viewing pleasure.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We recently got a look at some of Battlefront II's new modes and features, including Galactic Assault and Starfighter Assault. If you don't have beta access just yet, you can get your Star Wars fix with the original Battlefront II from 2005, which now has online multiplayer support again. You can also check out our feature detailing all the iconic Star Wars heroes confirmed to be in the game's multiplayer at this point.

Otherwise, click ahead to see all the ships confirmed to be in Star Wars Battlefront II so far. Be sure to check back often as we update this feature.