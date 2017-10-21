All The Nintendo Switch Game Demos Out Now

Nintendo Switch is a wonderful system with more quality games than you might realize. But there are numerous ways in which Switch could improve, and that's especially true of the Eshop. A recent update finally introduced a way to see what's on sale--on the rare occasion that something is discounted--but the Switch's online store still needs work.

Among other things, it could use a way to look at all of the demos that are available for download. Nintendo has relied on its News channel to convey certain Eshop information, but that's just not ideal; if you're picking up a system late or haven't checked in recently, there's no easy way to jump on the store and start downloading demos. There aren't a ton yet, but unless you know exactly which games have a demo and head directly to their Eshop page, you'll have to blindly look for them.

In lieu of an official solution, we've rounded up every game with a demo on the Switch Eshop. We'll continue to update this as more are released, but hopefully Nintendo has a fix on the way--particularly as the store continues to get crowded with more and more game releases. For a look at what Nintendo has improved about the system, check out the details of the latest big Switch system update.