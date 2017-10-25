All The Nintendo Switch Game Demos Available Now

Nintendo Switch is a wonderful system with more quality games than you might realize. But there are numerous ways in which Switch could improve, and that's especially true of the Eshop. A recent update finally introduced a way to see what's on sale--on the rare occasion that something is discounted--but the Switch's online store still needs work.

Among other things, it could use a way to look at all of the demos that are available for download. Nintendo has relied on its News channel to convey certain Eshop information, but that's just not ideal; if you're picking up a system late or haven't checked in recently, there's no easy way to jump on the store and start downloading demos. There aren't a ton yet, but unless you know exactly which games have a demo and head directly to their Eshop page, you'll have to blindly look for them.

In lieu of an official solution, we've rounded up every game with a demo on the Switch Eshop. We'll continue to update this as more are released, but hopefully Nintendo has a fix on the way--particularly as the store continues to get crowded with more and more game releases. For a look at what Nintendo has improved about the system, check out the details of the latest big Switch system update.

Updated October 25 with Sonic Forces and Just Dance 2018 details