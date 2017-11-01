All The New PS4 Games Announced At Sony's Paris Press Conference

Sony's Paris Games Week PS4 press conference felt like an E3-level event. Filled with a bevy of announcements for new game IPs and sequels, including Sucker Punch's samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima and the long-awaited Spelunky 2, there was a lot to see.

In this gallery, we've gathered up all of the previously unannounced games (in alphabetical order), but you can also catch up on all of the new trailers from the show and the biggest news and stories from the event here. Or if you want to relive the press conference in its entirety, you can watch the press conference replay here read our full PS4 event liveblog here.

Some of the big stories you might have missed include the first-look at Destiny 2's DLC and a new trailer with unknown characters in The Last of Us Part 2. Or if you're more into hunting big beasts, Monster Hunter World will have some PS4-exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn-crossover DLC.

