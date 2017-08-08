All The New Overwatch Summer Event 2017 Skins

The Overwatch Summer Games are back, and along with a slightly revamped version of Lucioball, we've also received a new set of fun-in-the-sun costumes. This gallery shows off the initial batch of vanity shots, but we'll continue adding to it now that the event is live with a closer look at every new and returning costume.

While you'll be able to earn these rewards from the limited-time Sumer Games-themed Loot Boxes, you can also purchase all of the new skins. The prices are below:

2017 Summer Games Cosmetic Items

Legendary Skins -- 3,000 credits

Epic Skins -- 750 credits

Rare tier -- 225 credits

Common tier -- 75 credits

2016 Summer Games Cosmetic Items

Legendary Skins -- 1,000 credits

Epic Skins -- 250 credits

Rare tier -- 75 credits

Common tier -- 25 credits

The event will run until August 29. And we'll be adding more screens to this gallery soon!