All The New Overwatch Summer Event 2017 Skins
Created by Gajan Kulasingham on
The Overwatch Summer Games are back, and along with a slightly revamped version of Lucioball, we've also received a new set of fun-in-the-sun costumes. This gallery shows off the initial batch of vanity shots, but we'll continue adding to it now that the event is live with a closer look at every new and returning costume.
While you'll be able to earn these rewards from the limited-time Sumer Games-themed Loot Boxes, you can also purchase all of the new skins. The prices are below:
2017 Summer Games Cosmetic Items
- Legendary Skins -- 3,000 credits
- Epic Skins -- 750 credits
- Rare tier -- 225 credits
- Common tier -- 75 credits
2016 Summer Games Cosmetic Items
- Legendary Skins -- 1,000 credits
- Epic Skins -- 250 credits
- Rare tier -- 75 credits
- Common tier -- 25 credits
The event will run until August 29. And we'll be adding more screens to this gallery soon!
