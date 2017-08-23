The Injustice 2 roster sports a ton of DC heroes and villains. But thanks to the game's various DLC packs, it also features well-known characters from other popular franchises, like Mortal Kombat and and Hellboy. To help you keep track of every playable character in the game, we've compiled them all for your reference. Click ahead to see all the Injustice 2 characters confirmed so far. Unless notes, be aware that the character descriptions contained in each slide are from the official Injustice 2 website.

Check back often as we update this feature with more characters.

Injustice 2 is out now for PS4 and Xbox One. Its second DLC fighter pack was recently revealed, which includes: Raiden, Black Manta, and Hellboy. Black Manta will be the first of the three characters to debut. A worldwide gameplay reveal for him is coming on Sunday, August 27. You can safely set your schedule for 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET / 12 AM BST for a stream on NetherRealm's Twitch channel.

There's no word yet on what other content will be included with DLC; its predecessor included a shader pack and a Premiere skin.