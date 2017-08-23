All The Injustice 2 Characters Confirmed (So Far)

Heroes And Villains
  1. Heroes And Villains
  2. Aquaman
  3. Atrocitus
  4. Bane
  5. Batman
  6. Black Adam
  7. Black Canary
  8. Black Manta
  9. Blue Beetle
  10. Brainiac
  11. Captain Cold
  12. Catwoman
  13. Cheetah
  14. Cyborg
  15. Darkseid
  16. Deadshot
  17. Dr. Fate
  18. Firestorm
  19. Flash
  20. Gorilla Grodd
  21. Green Lantern
  22. Green Arrow
  23. Harley Quinn
  24. Hellboy
  25. The Joker
  26. Poison Ivy
  27. Raiden
  28. Red Hood
  29. Robin
  30. Scarecrow
  31. Starfire
  32. Sub-Zero
  33. Supergirl
  34. Superman
  35. Swamp Thing
  36. Wonder Woman
The Injustice 2 roster sports a ton of DC heroes and villains. But thanks to the game's various DLC packs, it also features well-known characters from other popular franchises, like Mortal Kombat and and Hellboy. To help you keep track of every playable character in the game, we've compiled them all for your reference. Click ahead to see all the Injustice 2 characters confirmed so far. Unless notes, be aware that the character descriptions contained in each slide are from the official Injustice 2 website.

Check back often as we update this feature with more characters.

Injustice 2 is out now for PS4 and Xbox One. Its second DLC fighter pack was recently revealed, which includes: Raiden, Black Manta, and Hellboy. Black Manta will be the first of the three characters to debut. A worldwide gameplay reveal for him is coming on Sunday, August 27. You can safely set your schedule for 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET / 12 AM BST for a stream on NetherRealm's Twitch channel.

There's no word yet on what other content will be included with DLC; its predecessor included a shader pack and a Premiere skin.

