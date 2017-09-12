All The Crazy Ricks And Mortys In Rick And Morty Season 3 Episode 7, 'The Ricklantis Mixup'

Created by on

Back to the Citadel
Image 1 of 74
  1. Back to the Citadel
  2. Reality-to-reality Rick and Morty
  3. Pink glasses Rick
  4. Bored business man Rick
  5. Teacher Rick
  6. Rich Rick
  7. Newscaster Ricks
  8. Simple Rick
  9. Trunk Morty
  10. Crystal Morty
  11. This haircut Morty
  12. Tiny shirt Morty
  13. Campaign manager/assassin Morty
  14. Candidate Morty
  15. Face paint Morty
  16. Crooked cop Morty
  17. Slow Rick/Tall Morty
  18. Glasses Morty
  19. Lizard Morty
  20. Slick Morty
  21. Fat Morty
  22. Factory line Rick
  23. Supervisor Rick
  24. Cool Rick
  25. Drug deal Mortys
  26. Store clerk Morty
  27. Abnormal Morty
  28. Spraypaint Mortys
  29. Retired general Rick
  30. Debate moderator Rick
  31. Juggling Rick
  32. Gentleman Rick
  33. Slicked-back hair Rick
  34. Bow tie Rick
  35. Skeptical Rick
  36. Reverse Rick Outrage
  37. Rick Guilt Rick
  38. Hippie Rick?
  39. Security Rick
  40. Rick D716-C (that f***ing guy)
  41. Bartender Morty
  42. Deep Throat Rick
  43. Bootleg portal cooker Rick
  44. Secret service Ricks
  45. Plumber Rick
  46. Afro Rick
  47. The Morty Town Locos
  48. Stabby Morty
  49. Rural Rick and his robot dog
  50. Daddy Rick
  51. Baby Rick
  52. Square glasses Morty
  53. Beard Morty
  54. Daisy dukes Morty
  55. Classy bartender Morty
  56. Morty McFly
  57. Village People Morty
  58. Wasted Morty
  59. Cowboy Morty
  60. Bodyguard Mortys
  61. Big Morty
  62. Steve Jobs Rick
  63. Rick D. Sanchez III
  64. Flower-head Morty
  65. Badly drawn Morty
  66. Emperor Rick
  67. Goatee Rick
  68. Sheikh Rick
  69. Good hair Rick
  70. Garment district Rick
  71. Ascot Rick
  72. Barber Rick
  73. Yet another councilman Rick
  74. Evil Morty
  75. More Image Galleries You May Like

Back to the Citadel

Rick and Morty Season 3, Episode 7, "The Ricklantis Mixup," took us back to the Citadel to check in on the infinite Ricks and Mortys there, and their endless adventures.

Of course, all was not well on the Citadel, and Ricks and Mortys of all shapes, sizes, and IQs vied for power, influence, and purpose this week. And that struggle didn't go so well for many of the versions of our protagonists we met in "The Ricklantis Mixup."

That didn't stop us from enjoying the possibilities. Click through to check out all the crazy Ricks and Mortys introduced this week.

Image 1 of 74
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments