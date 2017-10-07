All The Coolest Batman, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat Collectibles At NYCC 2017

While the focus of New York Comic-Con is primarily on the comic book industry, the event had a ton of really cool video game related toys and collectibles. We visited the Bluefin collectibles booth at the show and saw some really fantastic, highly-detailed, posable toys from Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Arkham Knight, and more. Here's the best Bluefin had to offer.

If you're looking to pick some of these figures up, check out Bluefin's website.