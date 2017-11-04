All The Cards From Hearthstone's New Kobolds & Catacombs Expansion Revealed So Far

With the announcement of Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft's new expansion called Kobolds & Catacombs comes a multitude of new cards. The major new addition is Dungeon Run, a rogue-like single-player mode, where you explore a dungeon, defeating bosses, and collecting loot.

The expansion also adds a new keyword, Recruit, which summons a random minion from your deck. Additionally, you'll see a new type of Legendary card, Legendary weapons, which will be available for each class. Finally, treasures are a new type of card exclusive to Dungeon Run; these are too powerful to include in regular decks and thus can only be used against the AI.

Each time you defeat a boss in Dungeon Run, you'll earn new cards. Click ahead to get the first look at some of the new cards you can expect to get as you progress, as well as some standard collectible cards from the expansion.

