All The Best SDCC 2017 Exclusive Merchandise

This year's San Diego Comic-Con is set to begin on July 20. While panels and cosplay are two popular aspects of the large convention, many people go to get all the toys, figures, and other merch. Companies have already announced what items are set to be exclusives at the show. With so many to keep track of, we've compiled the best stuff. Click ahead to take a closer look at what you can expect.

Be sure to check back often as we update this feature with more cool exclusive merchandise.

For more about this year's San Diego Comic-Con, be sure to keep a close eye on both our games coverage and entertainment coverage as the show goes on from July 20-23.