All The Best SDCC 2017 Exclusive Merchandise

  2. Bob’s Burgers Kuchi Kopi 8" Glow-In-The-Dark Vinyl Figure ($24.99)
  3. Digimon 8pc. Figure Set ($29.99)
  4. Dragon Ball Z Series 1 8pc. Figure Set ($29.99)
  5. DragonBall Z Series 2 8pc. Figure Set ($29.99)
  6. Funko Pop! Dragon Ball Z Chocolate Majin Buu ($19.99)
  7. Gravity Falls 8pc. Figure Set ($29.99)
  8. Kingdom Hearts 8pc. Figure Set ($29.99)
  9. Nightmare Before Christmas 8pc. Figure Set ($29.99)
  10. Rocket League Rocket League 8pc. PullBack Racer Set with DLC Code ($49.99)
  11. Pokemon 12" Tyranitar Jumbo Plushie ($39.99)
  12. Pokemon 12" Venusaur Jumbo Plushie ($39.99)
  13. Pokemon 8" Jigglypuff Plushie ($19.99)
  14. Rick and Morty Portal Toy ($24.99)
  15. Steven Universe Series 2 8pc. Figure Set ($29.99)
  16. Steven Universe 15" Jumbo Cookie Cat Plushie ($24.99)
  17. Steven Universe 15" Jumbo Lapis Plushie ($24.99)
  18. Steven Universe 15" Jumbo Pink Lion Plushie ($24.99)
This year's San Diego Comic-Con is set to begin on July 20. While panels and cosplay are two popular aspects of the large convention, many people go to get all the toys, figures, and other merch. Companies have already announced what items are set to be exclusives at the show. With so many to keep track of, we've compiled the best stuff. Click ahead to take a closer look at what you can expect.

Be sure to check back often as we update this feature with more cool exclusive merchandise.

For more about this year's San Diego Comic-Con, be sure to keep a close eye on both our games coverage and entertainment coverage as the show goes on from July 20-23.

