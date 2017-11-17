Alien Vs. Predator: Which Franchise Killed It In The Box Office?

With a Predator reboot coming next year--which director Shane Black said will have a larger scale than previous films--and 2017's Alien: Covenant hitting theaters, the two biggest aliens not owned by Lucasfilm seem to be making a resurgence. Together, both the Alien and Predator franchises have put out 11 movies--two of which feature these aliens hunting each other--and quite a few video games, including that button-mashing one in every arcade during the '90s.

That got us thinking, how much did each of these franchises make and which one, on average, did better? We took a look at the numbers from Box Office Mojo and ranked each movie by its take in the theater and figured out which franchise reigns supreme.