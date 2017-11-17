Alien Vs. Predator: Which Franchise Killed It In The Box Office?

  2. 11. Predator 2 (1990)
  3. 10. Aliens Vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
  4. 9. Predator (1987)
  5. 8. Alien (1979)
  6. 7. Predators (2010)
  7. 6. Aliens (1986)
  8. 5. Alien 3 (1992)
  9. 4. Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
  10. 3. Alien Resurrection (1997)
  11. 2. Alien: Covenant (2017)
  12. 1. Prometheus (2012)
  13. Which Franchise Did Better?
With a Predator reboot coming next year--which director Shane Black said will have a larger scale than previous films--and 2017's Alien: Covenant hitting theaters, the two biggest aliens not owned by Lucasfilm seem to be making a resurgence. Together, both the Alien and Predator franchises have put out 11 movies--two of which feature these aliens hunting each other--and quite a few video games, including that button-mashing one in every arcade during the '90s.

That got us thinking, how much did each of these franchises make and which one, on average, did better? We took a look at the numbers from Box Office Mojo and ranked each movie by its take in the theater and figured out which franchise reigns supreme.

