A History Of WWE Superstar Kane

Kane is back in WWE.

He reintroduced himself in classic Kane fashion, by busting out from beneath the ring before chokeslamming Roman Reigns. He's been on a tear ever since. At TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, he stuffed Braun Strowman into the back of a garbage truck. And on the October 23 episode of Raw, Kane pinned Finn Balor (cleanly!) after delivering three chokeslams.

In all likelihood, the Big Red Machine will be Braun Strowman's next opponent. And as one of the few Superstars remaining from the Attitude Era, Kane will likely pass the figurative torch, from one big, agile man to another.

Strowman has quite the legacy to live up to. Here's a brief history of Kane, WWE's most fearsome, fiery monster.