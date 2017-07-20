9 Destiny 2 Easter Eggs And Secrets

Destiny 2's beta is now available, and we have been diving deep into it. It includes the first story mission, each of the three classes (Titan, Hunter, and Warlock) and their new subclasses, the new Inverted Spire Strike, and PvP multiplayer.

On top of that, the beta also includes a number of Easter eggs and secrets for eagle-eyed Guardians to discover. Click ahead to see everything we've found, and let us know in the comments if you've spotted anything else.

