9 Best New VR Games We Played At Oculus Connect 4

Marvel Powers United VR is, as the name suggests, a game that lets you become different Marvel superheroes in VR. Developed by Sanzaru Games, the creators behind Oculus Rift games like Ripcoil and VR Sports Challenge, Marvel Powers United VR is a cooperative first-person brawler. From what I saw, there were roughly half a dozen characters to choose from. I picked the Hulk and played alongside three other people that chose Rocket Raccoon, Deadpool, and Thor. As the Hulk, I felt appropriately much bigger than my superhero companions, like I was at least 10 feet tall.

Our mission had us picking up and transporting batteries to a mechanical contraption in the middle of a large arena while fending off waves of enemy Kree. Once we brought enough batteries to the device, we had to defend it against hordes of the blue aliens. Loki eventually showed up as a boss, and as he had a lot of life and could zip around the arena, we had to band together to take him down.

As the Hulk, I could punch, charge, grab, and throw enemies. One aspect that I found a little disappointing was that I could pick up enemies, but I couldn’t slam them against walls. Hulk smash, no? Perhaps this issue can be resolved when Marvel Powers United VR comes out later next year.