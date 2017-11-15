7 Times A WWE Title Changed Hands At A Non-PPV Event

There are currently two top prizes in WWE: the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship. These belts seldom change hands, and when they do, it's typically on a massive stage like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. It's a marketing strategy; if a pay-per-view event increases the likelihood of a title change, people are more likely to open their wallets and buy the PPV.

But occasionally, the world title will change hands on a much smaller stage: on Raw or SmackDown, or even on a house show, where no television cameras are rolling. It keeps the storyline unpredictable. And it tells that fans that, yes, the house shows mean something! There is a chance (albeit a minuscule one) that fans who attend a non-PPV can see history happen in front of them. Imagine the thrill of buying cheap tickets to a weekly taping and seeing your favorite wrestler clinch gold.

Here are the most memorable times the WWE world titles changed hands at non-PPVs. Because like good ol' J.R. is fond of saying, "Anything can happen in the WWE."