7 Things We Want In Super Smash Bros. For Switch
Created by Kevin Knezevic on
The Brawl To End Them All
Super Smash Bros. may have been conspicuously absent from Nintendo's E3 2017 showing, but that certainly doesn't mean a Switch installment isn't coming. Nintendo has repeatedly expressed interest in bringing more Wii U games to its new console. Already the company has released an expanded version of Mario Kart 8 for the system, with a deluxe port of the Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament on the way in September.
There are plenty of other Wii U titles that deserve a second lease of life on Switch as well--you can see some of the ones we want most here--but Smash Bros. is undoubtedly the most obvious candidate. Nintendo effectively perfected the mascot brawler with the Wii U iteration, and the game would be a great fit for the console thanks to its ability to be taken and played anywhere.
As with Mario Kart 8 and the upcoming Pokken Tournament DX, Nintendo will likely include new content when it ultimately brings Super Smash Bros. to Switch. In this gallery, we take a look at some of the features we think the company should add to make the Switch port the definitive Smash Bros. experience.