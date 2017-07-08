7 Things We Want In Super Smash Bros. For Switch

Super Smash Bros. may have been conspicuously absent from Nintendo's E3 2017 showing, but that certainly doesn't mean a Switch installment isn't coming. Nintendo has repeatedly expressed interest in bringing more Wii U games to its new console. Already the company has released an expanded version of Mario Kart 8 for the system, with a deluxe port of the Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament on the way in September.

There are plenty of other Wii U titles that deserve a second lease of life on Switch as well--you can see some of the ones we want most here--but Smash Bros. is undoubtedly the most obvious candidate. Nintendo effectively perfected the mascot brawler with the Wii U iteration, and the game would be a great fit for the console thanks to its ability to be taken and played anywhere.

As with Mario Kart 8 and the upcoming Pokken Tournament DX, Nintendo will likely include new content when it ultimately brings Super Smash Bros. to Switch. In this gallery, we take a look at some of the features we think the company should add to make the Switch port the definitive Smash Bros. experience.