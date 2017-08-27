6 Games You Need To Play Again

Some games are like the ugly duckling--they float when placed on water. No wait, that's not what I meant.

Some games are like the ugly duckling because they start off as the underdog, the one that everyone mocks, the one that nobody likes. And then they emerge into a beautiful winged bird, capable of flight faster than the speed of sound and able to dazzle anyone who walks by. Okay, maybe this metaphor got a little stretched…

Point is, many games might not get off on the strongest footing, but some of them eventually recover from their shaky starts to become decent or even excellent experiences. In this gallery we're going to run down some of those games that started poorly, as well as some solid games that have only gotten better with time.

To the duckmobile!