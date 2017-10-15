40 Horror Movies That Were Based On True Stories

Created by on

There's nothing scarier than a true horror story.
Image 1 of 41
  1. There's nothing scarier than a true horror story.
  2. The Blob (1958)
  3. Psycho (1960)
  4. The Exorcist (1973)
  5. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
  6. Deranged (1974)
  7. Jaws (1975)
  8. The Hills Have Eyes (1976)
  9. The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1976)
  10. Eaten Alive (1977)
  11. Audrey Rose (1977)
  12. The Amityville Horror (1979)
  13. The Entity (1982)
  14. A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
  15. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)
  16. The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
  17. Child's Play (1988)
  18. Fire in the Sky (1993)
  19. The Dentist (1996)
  20. Ravenous (1999)
  21. From Hell (2001)
  22. Dahmer (2002)
  23. The Mothman Prophecies (2002)
  24. Open Water (2003)
  25. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
  26. Wolf Creek (2005)
  27. Them (2006)
  28. The Girl Next Door (2007)
  29. Borderland (2007)
  30. Zodiac (2007)
  31. Primeval (2007)
  32. The Strangers (2008)
  33. The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
  34. The Rite (2011)
  35. Silent House (2011)
  36. The Possession (2012)
  37. The Conjuring (2013)
  38. The Sacrament (2013)
  39. Annabelle (2014)
  40. Deliver Us From Evil (2014)
  41. The Conjuring 2 (2016)
  42. More Image Galleries You May Like

There's nothing scarier than a true horror story.

That's something Hollywood knows well, which is why there are so many classic and contemporary horror films that are based on true events.

Some of these films stray far from the bounds of reality, while others stick true to their non-fiction source material. Either way, they're all terrifying in their own rights.

How many have you seen? Let us know in the comments below.

Image 1 of 41
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments