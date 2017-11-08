27 Actors You Didn't Know Played Multiple Roles In Comic Book Movies

Since 1998's Blade, when the whole comic book movie craze began, there have been too many superhero movies to count, with seven coming out this past year, like Logan, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Wonder Woman. It's gotten to the point where there are so many of these films that actors have played multiple comic book characters in these movies, like Taika Waititi, who played Korg in Thor: Ragnarok and Hal Jordan's friend Tom Kalmaku in 2011's Green Lantern.

However, having two roles in a couple of comic book movies isn't a big deal nowadays. The real super-powered champions are the actors who found themselves in three or more of these films, and we found 27 actors who have jumped through the films of DC, Marvel, and more.