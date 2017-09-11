25 Movie Props You Could Own Right Now, If You Were Rich

  2. 25. The Joker's Costume
  3. 24. USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D "Pyro" Model Miniature
  4. 23. Jules Winnfield's Wallet
  5. 22. Fluffy Costume and Display
  6. 21. Victor Van Dort Stop-Motion Puppet
  7. 20. Henri “Papillon” Charrière's Prison-Arrival Costume
  8. 19. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell's Flight Suit
  9. 18. Marty McFly's 1885 Western Costume
  10. 17. Alien Creature Costume
  11. 16. M41A Pulse Rifle
  12. 15. Marty McFly's Light-Up 2015 Nike Shoes
  13. 14. RoboCop’s Costume
  14. 13. Batman’s Batsuit
  15. 12. Peter "Star-Lord" Quill’s Hero Helmet
  16. 11. Jack Torrance's Jacket
  17. 10. Captain Hector Barbossa's Costume
  18. 9. Hand-Painted Mansion Portrait of Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock
  19. 8. Darth Vader Promotional Tour Helmet
  20. 7. Drop-Ship Model Miniature
  21. 6. DeLorean Time Machine Model Miniature
  22. 5. 2015 Hill Valley Police Cruiser
  23. 4. Indiana Jones' Bullwhip
  24. 3. C-3PO Special Effects Head
  25. 2. ILM Y-Wing Model Miniature
  26. 1. High Speed ‘Empireflex’ Camera Designed and Built by ILM
If you are the kind of person that has a lot of expendable income and have a deep love for movies, the Prop Store's movie memorabilia auction might be right up your alley. On September 26, the company will have an event in London--as well as an online one--auctioning off items used in movies and television. Some of these items could cost the buyer hundreds of thousands of dollars. While there are hundreds of items being auctioned off, we found the 25 most expensive ones that you could buy, if you were rich.

