25 Movie Props You Could Own Right Now, If You Were Rich

If you are the kind of person that has a lot of expendable income and have a deep love for movies, the Prop Store's movie memorabilia auction might be right up your alley. On September 26, the company will have an event in London--as well as an online one--auctioning off items used in movies and television. Some of these items could cost the buyer hundreds of thousands of dollars. While there are hundreds of items being auctioned off, we found the 25 most expensive ones that you could buy, if you were rich.