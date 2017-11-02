21 Great Movie Stars Who Made Their Debut In Really Bad Movies

  2. Michael J Fox - Midnight Madness (1980)
  3. Leonardo DiCaprio - Critters 3 (1991)
  4. Holly Hunter - The Burning (1981)
  5. Jason Alexander - The Burning (1981)
  6. Brad Pitt - No Man's Land (1987)
  7. Courteney Cox - Masters Of The Universe (1987)
  8. Jennifer Aniston - Leprechaun (1993)
  9. Charlize Theron – Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)
  10. Eva Mendes - Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)
  11. Jeff Goldblum - Death Wish (1974)
  12. Sylvester Stallone - The Party At Kitty And Stud's (1970)
  13. Scarlett Johansson – North (1994)
  14. George Clooney – Return to Horror High (1987)
  15. Tom Hanks - He Knows You're Alone (1981)
  16. Madonna - A Certain Sacrifice (1979/1985)
  17. Arnold Schwarzenegger - Hercules in New York (1970)
  18. Clint Eastwood - Revenge Of The Creature (1955)
  19. Ryan Gosling – Frankenstein and Me (1996)
  20. Mila Kunis - Piranha (1995)
  21. Tom Cruise - Endless Love (1981)
  22. Denzel Washington – Carbon Copy (1981)
Everyone has to start somewhere. Occasionally a movie star appears from nowhere, dazzling the world with their incredible talent in a breakout movie role--think Natalie Portman in Leon, Ed Norton in Primal Fear, or Alan Rickman in Die Hard. But many more start at the bottom, working their way up through bad TV shows and films until that big break happens. So here are some of the world's biggest screen stars, all of whom began their careers in movies that most of them would love to forget...

