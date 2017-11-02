21 Great Movie Stars Who Made Their Debut In Really Bad Movies

Everyone has to start somewhere. Occasionally a movie star appears from nowhere, dazzling the world with their incredible talent in a breakout movie role--think Natalie Portman in Leon, Ed Norton in Primal Fear, or Alan Rickman in Die Hard. But many more start at the bottom, working their way up through bad TV shows and films until that big break happens. So here are some of the world's biggest screen stars, all of whom began their careers in movies that most of them would love to forget...