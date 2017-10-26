20 Terrifying Short Horror Films You Can Watch For Free Online

While most of us like to see our scares on the big screen with a long runtime, there are plenty of excellent horror films available to watch on the internet, some of which are no more than a minute long. They can create the same atmosphere and tone in the same amount of time it takes to cook a microwave burrito. If you've got a few minutes, then you have plenty of time to check out some of the best short horror films online, and here they are--with links to the videos--in no particular order.