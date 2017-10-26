20 Terrifying Short Horror Films You Can Watch For Free Online

  2. 2AM: The Smiling Man (2013)
  3. He Took His Skin Off For Me (2015)
  4. Lights Out (2013)
  5. Mama: 2012
  6. The Smiling Man (2015)
  7. Bedfellows (2010)
  8. Alexia (2015)
  9. He Dies At The End (2008)
  10. The Cop Cam (2016)
  11. The Moonlight Man (2016)
  12. Selfie From Hell (2015)
  13. Cam Closer (2013)
  14. Hi (2014)
  15. Bedtime Is At 10 (2015)
  16. Don't Look Away (2017)
  18. The Black Hole (2008)
  19. One Last Dice (2013)
  20. Don't Let Them In (2017)
  21. The Passenger (2015)
While most of us like to see our scares on the big screen with a long runtime, there are plenty of excellent horror films available to watch on the internet, some of which are no more than a minute long. They can create the same atmosphere and tone in the same amount of time it takes to cook a microwave burrito. If you've got a few minutes, then you have plenty of time to check out some of the best short horror films online, and here they are--with links to the videos--in no particular order.

