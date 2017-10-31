20 Best-Selling Consoles Of All Time

Created by on

Best-Selling Consoles
Image 1 of 22
  1. Best-Selling Consoles
  2. 20. Wii U
  3. 19. GameCube
  4. 18. Xbox
  5. 17. Xbox One
  6. 16. Atari 2600
  7. 15. Sega Genesis
  8. 14. Nintendo 64
  9. 13. Super Nintendo Entertainment System
  10. 12. Nintendo Entertainment System
  11. 11. PlayStation 4
  12. 10. Nintendo 3DS
  13. 9. Game Boy Advance
  14. PlayStation Portable
  15. 7. PlayStation 3
  16. 6. Xbox 360
  17. 5. Wii
  18. 4. PlayStation
  19. 3. Game Boy/Game Boy Color
  20. Nintendo DS
  21. 1. PlayStation 2
  22. Conclusion
  23. More Image Galleries You May Like

Best-Selling Consoles

With the release of Microsoft’s Xbox One X around the corner, we wanted to look back at the 20 best-selling game consoles of all time.

In addition to looking at sales figures and walking you through some of the tech specs of all of the consoles, we also wanted to see if there was a correlation between processing power and sales numbers. The results may surprise you.

For more relevant console hardware stories, check out:

Image 1 of 22