20 Best-Selling Consoles Of All Time
Created by Jimmy Thang on
Best-Selling Consoles
With the release of Microsoft’s Xbox One X around the corner, we wanted to look back at the 20 best-selling game consoles of all time.
In addition to looking at sales figures and walking you through some of the tech specs of all of the consoles, we also wanted to see if there was a correlation between processing power and sales numbers. The results may surprise you.
For more relevant console hardware stories, check out: