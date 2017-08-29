19 Things You Might Have Missed In Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Finale

Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale may have been its most important episode ever. So much was revealed, so many characters finally reunited, so many things fans have waited years for finally happened. And, on top of all that, it was a great episode. No wonder it broke records yet again.

Be sure to check out GameSpot Universe's video breakdown of the finale, where our experts go over every scene for fun and hidden meaning. And in the meantime, here are some things you might not have picked up on in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf."