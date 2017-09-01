17 Fall 2017 TV Series We're Excited About

  2. American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
  3. The Orville (Fox)
  4. South Park: Season 21 (Comedy Central)
  5. Channel Zero: Season 2 (Syfy)
  6. Gotham: Season 4 (Fox)
  7. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS/CBS All Access)
  8. Brooklyn Nine Nine: Season 5 (Fox)
  9. Marvel's Inhumans (ABC)
  10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
  11. The Gifted (Fox)
  12. Ghost Wars (Syfy)
  13. Superstition (Syfy)
  14. The Flash: Season 4 (CW)
  15. Mr. Robot: Season 3 (USA)
  16. The Walking Dead: Season 8 (AMC)
  17. Stranger Things: Season 2 (Netflix)
  18. Future Man (Hulu)
  19. Black Mirror: Season 4 (Netflix)
The fall TV season is almost here, and there are a ton of new and returning shows coming to television, but which ones should you check out? We looked through the list of upcoming releases and picked out 17 shows that we think are worth a look, ranging from drama to horror to comedy. Here they are, presented in order of release date.

