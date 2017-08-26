15 Things We Want To See From Nintendo Switch

Not for the first time in its history, there were those who believed Nintendo was doomed in light of the Wii U's struggles, and that its only option was to become a third-party developer, a la Sega. The Nintendo Switch has silenced many of those critiques: It has been routinely sold out since its launch back in March, surpassing sales projections and helping to boost Nintendo's market value to levels only exceeded during the heyday of the Wii.

And all of that is not without reason: the Nintendo Switch is great! Provided you have some use for removing it from the dock--whether it be to take it to work, school, bed, or, let's be honest, the bathroom--it provides an experience unlike quite anything else. It's also quietly built up an excellent library of games in just six months, even setting aside big hitters like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2.

But there's also room for improvement. Areas in which Nintendo has historically struggled are present and need to be addressed, and there are other spots that this already solid system could be made even better. Let's run through what we want to see.