15 Incredible Things James Franco Said About "The Room" While Promoting "The Disaster Artist"

The Room isn't for everyone, but those who appreciate its sheer, terrible insanity often do so on a deep level. James Franco wasn't one of those people--until he finally saw The Room for himself.

The actor and director behind The Disaster Artist, the movie about the making of the worst movie of all time, discussed his first time seeing The Room and more during a panel in Los Angeles recently. Here are some of the most incredible things he said, from listening to Tommy Wiseau's personal audio diaries to the movie Wiseau wants to make about gay sex. Click forward to read on.